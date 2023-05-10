I’ve been the preservation planner for the city for nearly two years. Frequently, I’m asked about historic preservation. What is it? Why is it important? What is the local historic district? How does it work?
May is National Historic Preservation Month.
This year, the Times kindly offered me, and three others, a platform to discuss issues of importance to preservation. Our columns will run weekly throughout the month.
Logically, I kick off the series with an introduction. I’ll address these questions and close with a comment or two. On a side note, if any of this piques your interest, please know I’m here to help and answer your questions as best I can.
So, what is historic preservation? It’s a broad field that addresses all aspects of retaining and enhancing historic places. This includes buildings, towns, landscapes, archaeological sites and objects which hold historic, aesthetic, cultural or social meaning.
Preservation is a technical field of study and practice, a political process and an area of broad, popular interest.
But historic preservation is also an evolving phenomenon. Preservation in the U.S. began as a 19th century grassroots movement by blue-blood elites.
Attention focused exclusively on places of exceptional design linked to the lives of the rich and powerful. Industrialization, modernization and changes in demographics, economics and society led a nascent nation to deify its founders and sentimentalize its history.
Government involvement in preservation began in the 20th century with efforts to establish national parks. The field reoriented from a preoccupation with romanticized history to one stressing architectural aesthetics, scientific method and historical scholarship.
In 1966, concern over the loss of buildings and natural features caused by urban renewal and suburbanization precipitated passage of the National Historic Preservation Act.
Today, the field encompasses a massive infrastructure of local, state and federal offices employing thousands. Historic preservation now has a seat at the table in discussions of urban planning, zoning policy and municipal growth.
Preservation planning is becoming increasingly integrated with community planning and its objective is the wise management of change.
So, why do we preserve? The reasons we preserve originate from individual and collective values. These values fall into two categories, intrinsic and instrumental.
Preservation helps create a sense of continuity and stability in a world of constant change. Historic places trigger memories, arouse curiosity and foster community by promoting a sense of individual, civic and universal identity. Regardless of how it’s defined, people find beauty in old places.
But historic places are also tangible assets. They convey knowledge in ways archives, photographs and books cannot, a mission critical for informed democracies. Historic properties can spur economic growth, increase property values, nurture start-up businesses and create jobs.
Preservation reduces environmental impacts through adaptive reuse which helps limit further resource consumption and waste.
However, preservation certainly has its critics. It suffers the stigma of being aesthetically elitist and obsessed with architecture. Some see it as the domain of the rich and a tool of gentrifiers.
Others say it stifles free market development. Many believe the field lacks diversity and has undervalued and disrespected minority history.
There is truth in all these criticisms. Fortunately, the field is democratizing its appreciation of places associated with the broader reaches and stories of society.
But we must note that historic preservation per se is not against development. It is against bad development.
Good development combines the best of the past with the best of the present and future.
Finally, what is a local historic district? It’s a grouping of historic structures unified by spatial and architectural characteristics. A local ordinance typically controls the exterior alteration and demolition of designated structures.
The primary function of the district is to protect historic resources within its boundaries. This protection is offered through review of proposed changes by a commission, an appointed group that determines whether changes are appropriate and preserve historic character. The vast majority of applications reviewed each year are approved.
Valdosta created its local historic district in 1981. Today, the district contains over 2,000 parcels and is loosely bounded by Park Avenue to the north, Savannah Avenue to the south, West Street to the west and North Troup Street to the east.
This includes a wide variety of architectural styles and building types, ranging from the finest examples of high-style neoclassical to the unadorned vernacular.
Preservation has mattered in the past and it will matter in the future. While historic places were once conserved mainly for their cultural values, historic preservation — particularly in a community planning context — is now concerned with practical and utilitarian benefits.
Preservation planning must continue to look for solutions that encourage conservation and development to work as partners. The process of rational dialogue, application of legal tools and creative resolution must continue to improve.
Jeff Brammer is senior planner-historic preservation for the City of Valdosta. He can be reached at jbrammer@valdostacity.com.
