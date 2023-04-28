From former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson’s meddling in the Ahmaud Arbery case to the public corruption convictions of former DAs Dick Donovan in Paulding County and Mark Jones in Columbus, cases of prosecutorial misconduct have made headlines across Georgia in recent years.
So, it may seem like the Georgia Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 92, which creates the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, was an appropriate response.
But transparency problems created by the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission could undermine the very goal lawmakers stated as their rationale for SB 92 – i.e., bringing to light prosecutorial misconduct. Plus, if the bill is signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, it could lead to a raft of First Amendment violations.
As established by SB 92, the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, either by external complaint or on its own initiative, can investigate prosecutors for various forms of misconduct, from the vague “bringing disrepute to the office” to a decision not to prosecute.
However, SB 92 is more problem than solution.
If signed into law, SB 92 would directly harm public transparency. It provides that records and work product of the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission may remain confidential for any incapacity or disciplinary matters. Additionally, any information provided to the Commission is secret for the duration of an investigation into a prosecutor.
This means that even when a district attorney or solicitor-general is under investigation, the public is unable to know about the information gathered unless that confidentiality is waived. When dealing with potential misconduct, especially that of elected officials, this lack of transparency is striking.
While the Commission may later release information about their investigation once the Commission has decided whether to charge a DA, the elected DAs are not subject to public scrutiny during these deliberations.
There are gaps here too in what can be released, permitting the Commission nearly unlimited discretion to determine when something falls under an exception to the Open Records Act. SB 92 also prevents the release of any information for incapacity determinations even after a charging decision is made for what are, again, publicly elected officials.
Even putting aside the litany of exceptions that prevent information from being released, the Commission’s investigative secrecy is of paramount importance to Georgians.
This is because we will be unable to see how the Commission’s charging decisions are made. Given that a purported goal of the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission is to ensure that DA’s charging decisions are made faithfully to the law, the lack of transparency in the Commission’s own charging decisions is ironic at the least and hypocritical at worst.
Further, the law emerging from SB 92 could have indirect harmful effects on government transparency with respect to criminal investigations conducted by DAs. Under the Georgia Open Records Act, there exists an exception for ongoing criminal investigations, such that investigative files are exempt from public disclosure until the case is resolved.
The possibility of discipline for DAs as established by SB 92 incentivizes prosecutors to forgo making charging decisions at all, leaving their criminal investigations and the law enforcement records they’re based upon in permanent limbo and out of public view.
Without this vital information, how will citizens hold police and prosecutors accountable or ensure that the commission itself is doing the work it’s charged with under the law?
Then there are the free speech and free expression implications. Plenty of laws still on the books in Georgia infringe on First Amendment freedoms. For instance, local and state laws in Georgia prohibit making “coarse jokes” during performances, singing an “immorally suggestive song” and wearing face coverings or masks in public.
Other antiquated laws prohibit fornication, adultery and sodomy.
Yet prosecutors could face disciplinary review for refusing to enforce these laws, rather than making informed decisions not to prosecute. Under such threat of disciplinary action, prosecutors may feel compelled to move forward with charges they know are unconstitutional.
In addition, political pressure on prosecutors could lead to discriminatory and arbitrary enforcement of laws against politically unpopular groups and speech, another violation of the First Amendment.
Under SB 92, the entire Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission will be appointed by politicians. Putting prosecutorial oversight powers into the hands of political appointees may lead to an unconstitutional agenda-driven disciplinary reviews of prosecutors’ conduct and decisions. Opponents of SB 92, including some prosecutors, have already decried its political motivations.
Subjecting prosecutorial discretion to political oversight by a non-transparent commission of inquisition would undermine Georgians’ confidence in our prosecutors and our legal system, opening the door to unconstitutional prosecutions in jurisdictions across our state.
SB 92 is poised to increase violations of First Amendment rights and create serious gaps in government transparency and accountability.
If Gov. Kemp signs it into law, watch for our tax dollars to go toward defending in court the effects of this bad legislation.
Max J. Abramson is a second-year law student at the University of Georgia School of Law. He is currently working with the School of Law’s First Amendment Clinic, which provides legal representation and client advocacy on a variety of media law and First Amendment issues. He aims to use the First Amendment to improve government transparency and public policy.
