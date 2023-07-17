VALDOSTA – Jim Zachary, the long-time editor of The Valdosta Daily Times and CNHI news executive, has been promoted to director of newsroom standards and practices, Donna Barrett, CNHI president and CEO, announced Monday.
In this new role, Zachary will expand efforts to train and support CNHI editors and their staffs with increased on-site presence at the company’s community news operations. He will relinquish his Valdosta editor duties to focus full-time on these responsibilities. A successor at Valdosta will be named soon.
“We are fortunate to have a journalist of Jim’s caliber to serve in this critical role,” Barrett said. “He is a proven leader and difference-maker devoted to quality journalism.”
Zachary said, “This is an exciting and important time to add this additional layer of support for CNHI newsrooms. What we do has never mattered more or been more important than it is now. I look forward to being more closely involved with our community newspapers.”
Zachary is a multi-award-winning journalist known for advocating for the First Amendment and open government. He and his wife, June, will continue to reside in Georgia.
