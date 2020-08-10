VALDOSTA — Until Monday, the youngest person in Lowndes County to succumb to COVID-19 was 42 years old. That is no longer the case.
The South Health District updated biographical information about recent coronavirus deaths, and a 20-year-old man was reported to have succumbed to the virus. The Lowndes resident was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, according to the district.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 44 COVID-19 deaths in Lowndes Saturday and remains at 44 Monday. The district updated information about eight of those people who died from COVID-19, including the 20-year-old man Monday.
According to the district, the eight people were an 81-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man, an 87-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman, a 58-year-old man, a 64-year-old man and a 73-year-old man. Six had been hospitalized, and three of them had underlying conditions. It was unknown whether the other five people had underlying conditions, according to the district.
Seventy-one patients at South Georgia Medical Center have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
In Lowndes County, 15 COVID-19 cases were added in Lowndes County Monday, according to the GDPH report.
The county has reported 3,193 cases since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
South Georgia Medical Center reported treating 65 COVID-19 patients Monday, according to its daily report.
After hovering at about 70 coronavirus patients for three weeks, the hospital has seen a slight decline in patients during the past five days, according to its daily report.
So far, 148 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 21,673 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Monday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC has discharged 470 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
