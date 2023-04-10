VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County YMCA Teen Leaders Club volunteered Monday nights through March with the YMCA Champions League.
YMCA Champions League is a year-round sports league “for boys and girls ages 5 through adulthood, with physical and mental disabilities,” YMCA representatives said in a statement. “The most fundamental goal of the Champion program is to give everyone a chance to play regardless of limitations.”
The March sport was indoor soccer. Volunteers pushed all athletes in wheelchairs no matter the ability.
“Athletes enjoyed kicking the larger inflatable soccer ball throughout the gym giving everyone the chance to score a goal,” representatives said.
“Champions League is such a blessing to be a part of and to have in our community. There’s no better feeling than watching the athletes score goals and cheer each other on. The environment is full of so much love and pure joy,” YMCA Leaders Club President Tierney Walton said.
Everyone celebrated together March 27 with a pizza party and trophy presentation.
The next Champions League sport will be in May.
Volunteers and athletes can register at https://www.valdostaymca.org/championsleague/
Volunteers can be community members 13 and older.
There is no fee to participate. Representatives encourage registration.
The YMCA Leaders Club is a group for 13-18 years olds to learn leadership through service. The teens complete service hours each month for both the YMCA and the community.
“The program trains the teens in a variety of areas while also teaching them important life skills, like public speaking, character development and community service,” representatives said.
To learn more, visit https://www.valdostaymca.org/teenleaders/
