VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Lowndes County YMCA Teen Leaders Club recently took seven teenagers to the 2023 Blue Ridge Leaders School in Black Mountain, N.C.
The purpose of Blue Ridge Leaders’ School is teen leadership development through YMCA health and physical education, YMCA representatives said in a statement.
Blue Ridge Leaders’ School is not a camp.
“Rather it is a physical education training school profoundly structured with high standards of behavior, physical participation and individual performance,” YMCA representatives said.
Lauren Hall and Tierney Walton completed their third year at BRLS – taking classes on working with special populations and officiating sports.
Clark Davenport and Holden Walton finished their second year at BRLS – learning how to volunteer more effectively at their local YMCA, lead games for children, as well as better communication skills.
Manny Martinez, Emily Harding and Lila Martinez completed their first year at BRLS – learning how to help with safety around water and swim lessons, while learning personal fitness lessons.
All leaders participate in character education small groups all week.
The leaders learn life skills while making lifelong friends at Blue Ridge Leaders School, YMCA representatives said.
First-year leader Manny Martinez said, “I have learned how to help out with aquatics classes and I have learned many new games to play with young children at the YMCA. Blue Ridge has really helped me break out of my shell and be more confident and make many new friends.”
The club will be accepting new members between the ages of 12-17 starting Aug. 14.
To learn more about BRLS, visit ymcabrls.org. To learn more about the Valdosta YMCA Leaders Club, email valdostaymcaleadersclub@gmail.com. Claire Walton serves as the volunteer advisor.
