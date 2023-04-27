VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the 2424 Gornto Road location.
The free, annual event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season, Y representatives said in a statement.
“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said Lawrence S. Tobey III, president and chief executive officer. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources to families to ensure that their children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, no matter the time of year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y has to offer.”
Sponsored nationally by Eggland’s Best, and locally by Aquafina, Healthy Kids Day’s mission is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories, Y representatives said.
Some featured activities include:
– Hula-Hoop contest.
– Free throw contest.
– Old-fashioned sack race.
– Fitness Challenge: First 100 to complete receive a free commemorative Y T-shirt.
– Swimming in the 25-meter pool and WaterWorks pool.
– YMCA fitness program demos.
– Summer registrations waived.
“At Eggland’s Best, we strive to help families fulfill their health and wellness goals by supplying them with the only egg that provides superior taste, nutrition, versatility and freshness compared to ordinary eggs,” said Kurt Misialek, president and chief executive officer of Eggland’s Best. “We’re thrilled to be an official sponsor of Healthy Kids Day to make nutrition fun and encourage families to choose better-for-you foods.”
For more information, contact Cheryl Maddox, YMCA senior program director, (229) 560-0416, cmaddox@valdostaymca.com or visit Valdostaymca.org.
