HAHIRA — Coleman Yates said since he was a little boy he always dreamed of becoming a United States Navy Seal.
Yates, a 2023 graduate of Valwood School, will attend the United States Naval Academy located in Annapolis, Maryland this fall.
Yates originally visited the college campus to learn more about swim scholarship opportunities, but from the moment he stepped on the campus, he felt a sense of belonging.
“I felt very honored to be standing on the campus and to witness the brotherhood amongst those on the swim team and the campus; overall, I knew it was the place for me,” he said.
In March, Yates signed his letter of intent to swim for the United States Naval Academy. The U.S. Naval Academy swim team competes in the Patriot League.
Yates has been an affiliate club swimmer with the Gator Swim Club in Gainesville, Fla., and swims for the Valdosta Aquatics Swim Team in Valdosta. He is a U.S. Open Championship qualifier specializing in IM, butterfly and backstroke.
Yates holds three GISA state records and is a six-time GISA/GIAA state champion in the Georgia Independent School Association, all earning him the USA Swimming Scholastic All America Team status based on grades and national qualifying times.
Swimming has led him to his dreams to become a Navy Seal but Yates said his character, work ethic and determination are what will carry him throughout his journey.
“Anything you put your mind to is possible, as long as you work towards it and pair your hard work with determination and perseverance,” he said. “... You must find your own purpose in life.”
Yates will major in operations research and looks forward to taking classes that are structured around business and leadership, while receiving quality training and recovery services of the swim team.
“I chose operations research because it is very similar to economics and business courses I have taken my senior year,” Yates said. “I wanted to choose a major that would prepare me for a career even after the military.”
Yates said his primary inspirations for wanting to join the military since a young age are his cousin who serves in the United States Marine Corps and growing up around Moody Air Force Base military families.
“I always felt the military was a good pathway for me to make a difference in my community, ultimately impacting the world in a positive way,” he said.
Yates is the son of Michael and Kelly Yates.
Kelly, said, “I knew when he stepped on the campus that his choice was clear. I saw the light come on.
“We are so proud of him to want to serve our county and even more happy that he was able to seek the Lord in making the right decision for his future.”
According to Yates stats, his bests in the 100 back, 200 IM and 400 IM would have landed him in the “B” finals of the respective events at the 2023 Patriot League Championships, while his best time in the 100 fly places him outside of what it took to score at the 2023 Patriot League Championships.
“I want to thank God for everything that I have been able to achieve. You have to be true to His word and allow His light to shine through you,” Yates said.
