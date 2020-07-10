VALDOSTA — COVID-19 cases have spiked in the past week in Lowndes County, and in an effort to provide better context for local COVID-19 data, The Valdosta Daily Times has started reporting weekly demographic information about age, gender and race, obtained from the South Health District.
While the median age of a Lowndes resident with COVID-19 increased only by a year from 32 to 33, a new age range leads local infection rates. Compared to demographic data through June 20, Lowndes County’s most infected age population had been 11-24 at nearly 31% of all county cases.
That is no longer the case.
The intervening two weeks revealed the 35-54 age bracket (28.33%) overtook 11-24 (27.03%) for largest percentage of total infections as of July 4 since the outbreak began.
The most vulnerable population, ages 55-plus, held steady at about 19%.
Additionally, women in Lowndes have become more infected by the coronavirus during the last two weeks than men. After having a slightly higher percentage of cases (less than 2%), women represented 8% more of local cases than men as of July 4.
Lowndes racial data remains a mystery however. More than 46% of Lowndes cases contained unknown races in the June 20 data and more cases – not fewer – lacked racial demographics by July 4. The majority of local cases now possess an unknown race at 52.53%.
Identifying trends with a giant chunk of racial information missing becomes impossible.
Kristin Patten, district public information officer, explained two weeks ago that the unknown racial information stems from some private labs not collecting race information and people being uncomfortable with providing their race when signing up for a district COVID-19 test. Those factors remain and prevent accurate race data from being gathered and interpreted.
Despite a lack of local race information, The New York Times revealed that federal data from the Centers for Disease Control last Sunday showed that Black and Latino Americans were nearly three times more likely to be infected with the virus. The data included information from nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 patients and stretched from the beginning of the outbreak to May 28.
Of the 14 Lowndes deaths reported from district data, the median age rose by a single year from 77 to 78. Eight of the deaths were white residents, five were Black residents and one was unknown. Eleven of the deaths were women and three were men, according to the district.
In the South Health District, age demographics involving case percentages remained mostly unchanged after two weeks, but the gender gap widened slightly from district women catching the virus from 2% more than men to 6%.
The 35-54 age bracket has the highest percentage, 29.38%, for contracting the virus, according to the district, while elderly people in the district – ages 55 and older – represented 22.42% of cases and 11- through 24-year-olds accounted for 23.6%.
Although district data contains fewer unknowns about race than Lowndes, nearly 44% of cases are missing a race making interpretation difficult as well.
Total district deaths, reported to be 74, maintained a nearly 50/50 split between white (38) and Black (35) people with two being “other race” and one unknown. The median age of a district patient dead from the virus rose from 77 through June 20 to 78 through July 4. Gender was nearly equally distributed among deaths with 40 men and 36 women.
South Health District represents 10 South Georgia counties: Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.