Women of Purpose and Power: Group holds Mother-Daughter Brunch

VALDOSTA — “Do you know what you purpose is and are you operating in your power,” Dr. Lateshia Woodley said.
Woodley was the speaker of the annual Mother-Daughter Brunch hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of National Council of Negro Women.
She spoke to the theme “Igniting Women of Purpose and Power,” by identifying the key players who propel you to your purpose and the dream killers you will meet along the way.
“Throughout my journey I learned that people that have not gone down the path that you are traveling are not able to think about life the way that you do,” Woodley said.
“Being a woman of purpose and power you have to be true to yourself and decide what you want people to learn from looking at your life.”
Karla Dickerson and Anita Jackson, NCNW members, led a fashion show for attendees to display their elegant, traditional, unique and trendy hats.
Jamie McCant and Romain McCant from NOMMO Drama of Tampa, Fla., presented a mother-daughter dramatization and musical presentation, followed by Dr. Ann Finney Williams, NCNW member, with an inspirational reading.
The Mother-Daughter Brunch committee presented gifts to the oldest mother, the mother with the most children in attendance and the attendee who traveled the furthest.
Dr. Lana Foster, Mother-Daughter Brunch committee chair, was presented with a token of appreciation for her hard work, sacrifice and execution of the event.
Shiranda Walker, NCNW member, said, “We would not have gotten here without Dr. Foster’s leadership and continued efforts to make this event a huge success.”
The event was sponsored by CJB Industries, South Georgia Medical Center, Lake Oconee Primary and Urgent Care Center, Williams Oinonen, LLC, Professional Case Management Services of America, Inc., Perfect Picture 360, Hope Brown — Legacy Realtors, and Lowndes County Board of Commissioners.