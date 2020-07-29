LIVE OAK, Fla. — A woman last seen in Live Oak, Fla., has been missing for more than two weeks.
Kelley Brannon, 36, was staying at the Sunshine Inn in Live Oak and was last seen at 11:30 p.m., July 14, according to authorities.
She is a white female, 5'4, 130 pounds with shoulder length black hair with grey streaks and blue-green eyes, authorities confirmed.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts with a guitar on her back, according to a poster provided by her boyfriend and a private investigator.
Brannon is not from Live Oak, according to authorities, but was staying at the motel on a trip headed north.
Authorities confirmed she is not in trouble, and they were still trying to verify any potential sightings of Brannon.
Anyone with tips or information about Brannon's whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Live Oak Police Department, (386) 362-7463.
