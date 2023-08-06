Over the past 14 months, mortgage interest rates have elevated a good bit. Many expected that to basically doom the residential real estate market.
They figured buyers would pull out and sellers would hold since they didn’t want to give up the low rate they had.
Well, a funny thing happened on the way to the residential real property funeral: it got cancelled.
While February through May were fairly brutal months, the market kept going and it seems to have bounced back rather nicely.
But why?
The housing real estate market is a critical pillar of the economy, impacting millions of homeowners and businesses alike. One of the factors that significantly influence this market is mortgage interest rates.
Here’s some of the factors why the eulogy was never delivered even as those rates rose.
Economic Growth and Stability
Mortgage interest rates are often influenced by the prevailing economic conditions. In a growing and stable economy, interest rates may rise due to higher demand for credit and increased borrowing by consumers and businesses.
The same economic growth that leads to higher interest rates also tends to boost household income and job opportunities.
Consequently, potential homebuyers may find it more manageable to afford higher interest rates when they have increased income levels, thereby balancing any negative impact on the housing market. In a weird way, inflation can be this market’s closest friend.
Demand and Supply Dynamics
The housing market operates on the principles of supply and demand. High demand for homes can offset the impact of rising interest rates.
In competitive markets with a scarcity of available homes, potential buyers may be willing to absorb higher interest rates to secure their desired properties.
As mentioned earlier, owners not selling holds the inventory in check and this scarcity of supply can balance the market despite the increasing cost of borrowing.
Homebuyer Behavior
Homebuyers' response to changing interest rates can also mitigate any adverse effects on the housing market. Some buyers may choose adjustable-rate mortgages or opt for shorter-term loans when interest rates rise.
These alternatives may provide initial lower interest rates, allowing buyers to enter the market without significant financial strain.
Additionally, some buyers may become more motivated to close deals swiftly during periods of rising rates to avoid even higher costs in the future.
Investment Alternatives
While stocks, bonds and other investment vehicles become attractive during higher interest rate periods, the housing market tends to be resilient in the long run, as real estate remains a tangible asset with the potential for appreciation and a hedge against inflation.
The diverse investment benefits of real estate can help stabilize the market even in the face of increasing interest rates.
While rising mortgage interest rates may raise concerns about their impact on the housing real estate market, several factors work in tandem to mitigate any potential negative effects.
Economic growth, demand and supply dynamics, homebuyer behavior and the unique investment benefits of real estate all contribute to the market's resilience.
The old adage that there’s never a perfect time to start a family holds true with real estate as well: there’s no perfect time as rates will fluctuate and inventory will come and go.
If you want to buy or sell a house, then just do it!
Gary Wisenbaker is a Realtor with Century21 Realty in Valdosta and can be reached at (912) 713-2553 or gwisenbaker@C21realtyadvisors.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.