VALDOSTA — The restoration of Valdosta’s oldest house has reached another milestone.
The Valdosta Heritage Foundation has announced that Kellerman Construction and J. Glenn Gregory and Associates Architects have completed Phase I of the historic Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House renovation project, .
Phase I included replacing all the compromised framing from the 2011 fire, completing major work for the fire suppression system and initial HVAC/mechanical/ductwork installation, repairing the roof in several places and installing a new water meter among other smaller projects.
The total cost for Phase I was just over 95K. The total cost for the entire renovation is estimated at $525,171, with the timing of subsequent phases dependent on fundraising.
The Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House, located at 206 Wells Street, was built between 1840 and 1845 and is Valdosta’s oldest house.
This home has a unique and distinct history that predates Valdosta and has been considered fundamental in telling the story of the community’s development.
The house is in the Fairview Historic District and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
The Wisenbaker Oak at Fairview, which is directly in front of the house, was registered with The Live Oak Society in October 2021 in recognition of being over 100 years old and to honor the family who built the original home.
The Valdosta Heritage Foundation’s mission is to sustain historic preservation efforts within our community and help continue to protect and promote Valdosta’s historic resources and diverse cultural heritage.
Donations can be made online at ValdostaHeritageFoundation.org – or by mail to VHF, P.O. Box, Valdosta, Georgia 31603 — VHF is a 501©(3) non-profit organization.
