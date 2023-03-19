What happened
Tracking data for February revealed that existing home inventory was up nearly 68% over 2022. Realtor.com reports that this creates a more competitive marketplace since more homes on the market taking longer to sell reins in home price escalations.
In fact, the report said, this is the sixth straight month for this inventory increase even though buyers took advantage of a dip in interest rates in January. Sellers, however, held off.
This data came in on the heels of a January report that homes sales were up 6% year over year and 39% higher than in 2020. The spike in mortgage interest rates in February, however, cooled off the buyer demand.
What it means
Simply put, it means there are fewer buyers shopping for houses and homes are staying on the market longer than two, maybe three, weeks. It’s not that they’re languishing on the vine for weeks in and weeks out, they’re just lasting longer than 72 hours.
“High home prices and mortgage rates continue to cut into buyer interest and homes are taking more than three weeks longer to sell than last year,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com
As buyer sentiment cools, so does the rate of increase of home prices. But sellers are still seeing an increase in prices albeit at a slower pace and as mortgage interest rates roller coaster buyers will take advantage of the slowdown in pricing.
Consider Valdosta/Lowndes County. The current market, as of this writing, shows 368 residential listings. Of that number, 164, or nearly half, are under contract. And 100 of those 164 listings went under contract in three weeks or less. The data also suggests, quite logically, that the higher the price, the longer the shelf life. No matter how you cut it, however, this market is resilient and operates outside of the national average.
What’s next
While mortgage rates have ticked up the first week in, it hasn’t seemed to slow buyers down from jumping in the market as the spring buying season closes in, at least in the Valdosta market area.
Sellers are still in a good spot. While market values have increased, they need to understand that the market has cooled and understand that the real value is what a buyer is willing to pay for it today, not two years ago, or what their neighbor may have sold for a year or so ago.
Still, the opportunity remains to sell and reinvest that gain in a new property and still get a competitive interest rate on that new purchase regardless of the prevailing rates.
And buyers can still engage in the process and take advantage of the current house price stabilization before prices advance further. They can do this because buyers have plenty of options.
First, pay cash and be done with it. Today’s seller may well have this option available to them. A typical buyer, especially a first-time buyer, likely will not. Where it’s not likely to happen, other options need to be explored including a purchase mortgage vehicle.
Among the loans available where a borrower might qualify, such as FHA, USDA and VA, the conventional mortgage is perhaps the easiest to drive. It comes with a 30-year fixed shift, a 15-year fixed shift, and the 5/1 ARM (adjustable rate mortgage) shift.
Whichever is picked, remember that the higher the down payment, the more likely you are to decrease your interest rate or your initial interest rate should you choose an ARM. This, in turn, reduces your monthly payment.
In times of elevated mortgage rates, the ARM is certainly worth a look. The 5/1 ARM, for example, may offer an initial interest rate anywhere from .75% to 1.25%, maybe more, below the prevailing rate and stay there for five years, then increase, or float, to the prevailing rate. The trick with the ARM is to get one that doesn’t have a pre-payment penalty (where a buyer has to pay a premium to get out of the contract). Buyers need to have a clear understanding with their lender about the pros and cons of an ARM.
Wrap up
A large majority of buyers and sellers act on what they need or want to do. A first-time home buyer wants a house; an existing owner wants to cash out the equity in that house. Neither should let the whims of uncertainty control that process where there are ways to maneuver around the obstacles.
And in this market those paths exist, so move it!
Gary Wisenbaker (#garysellsvaldosta) is a Realtor with Century 21 Realty Advisors in Valdosta and can be reached at (912) 713-2553 or gwisenbaker@c21realtyadvisors.com.
