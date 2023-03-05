“For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven…”, so says the writer of Old Testament Book, Ecclesiastes.
You may remember the phrase better as the lyrics of a popular song released by the rock group The Byrds in 1965.
The writer goes on to identify several seasons: a time to sow, a time to reap; a time to weep, a time to laugh; a time to mourn, a time to dance, among several others.
So it is as well with the real estate market.
Historically, springtime bustles more than the summer, fall or winter seasons due to the pent-up demand from the winter period when listings and sales historically sag. This year has been no different yet even with elevated mortgage interest rates and a dip in inventory, the market remains remarkably resilient.
And the Valdosta-Lowndes market is no exception.
Of the 169 current listings (as of this writing) in the $225,000 to $325,000 price range, 70 are already under contract. Of that number, 57% went under contract within three weeks or less of listing. Overall, 87% were under contract in less than two months.
Keep in mind that many of this number are new construction and/or not fully completed but are put on the market when ground is broken meaning that they remain on the market longer because of the construction phase.
Owners who have been casually considering a move probably ought to seize on the current opportunity to optimize their chances of selling and maximizing their profit.
But, where to start?
When picking out a book to read, a reader usually picks up a book because they like the cover. It catches their eye.
It often gets them to read the synopsis on the inside flap or the back cover.
In real estate, your house is that book. And the cover is what is referred to as “curb appeal.” A prospective buyer will stand on the street and look at a house and ask, “Is this interesting enough for me to walk through the door?”
One of the first things to do is get the outside spruced up and inviting. This is where Cupid’s first arrow will come from: the yard and front door.
The entrance area has to be as inviting as well.
Freshen it up, make it flow into other rooms that are also attractive to the eye. Paint and repair walls that show wear and tear, brighten up where you can. Neutral colors always work best. Make sure this area — and the rest of the house — have been cleaned like it’s never been cleaned before.
De-clutter! This entails getting rid of knick-knacks, including family photos, since you need to depersonalize as much as possible.
Sellers need to help the prospective buyer visualize how their furnishings will fit and this is best done by creating as much homey, yet open, space as you can.
And all of this can be done with little expense.
Make sure all the major systems are in good shape, clean and work well, including the roof, HVAC, bathrooms, kitchen and water heating systems.
And educate yourself as best you can on those items, especially the HVAC and roof. Buyers always ask, “How old’s the roof? HVAC?”
And whether you do this before you get the house in shape or after, make sure you get a Realtor to pull it all together.
Your house is a book ready for a new chapter to be written by a new owner. Let it happen!
Gary Wisenbaker (#garysellsvaldosta) is a REALTOR® with Century 21 Realty Advisors in Valdosta, GA and can be reached at (912) 713-2553 or gwisenbaker@c21realtyadvisors.com
