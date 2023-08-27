Hurricane season is now here and that, along with the recent local storms, the tragic Maui wildfires, as well as those in the western United States last spring, are reminders of the necessity of maintaining a solid homeowners insurance policy.
Hazard insurance policies, however, can’t be taken for granted.
In recent years, a confluence of factors including bad weather patterns, the rise of litigation and the escalating costs of rebuilding have created a perfect storm for the insurance industry, leading some companies to refuse to renew homeowners insurance in certain states. Many Floridians, for example, are in a particular pickle.
Why’s that?
Weather is cyclical resulting in some years being more severe than others. Hurricanes, wildfires, floods and tornadoes have wreaked havoc across various regions, causing substantial damage to homes and infrastructure. Insurance companies face a dilemma in this context. The financial toll of paying out claims for such catastrophic events can strain their resources and disrupt their risk models.
Consequently, some insurance providers have chosen to curtail their exposure by withdrawing from high-risk areas. States prone to these calamities are particularly affected, as insurance companies are reluctant to renew policies in areas where claims are more likely to be filed.
The rise of litigation is another significant factor contributing to the refusal to renew a homeowner’s hazard insurance policy. Lawsuits related to property damage, personal injury and liability have surged in recent years. These legal battles can result in substantial payouts for insurance companies, thereby eroding their profitability.
In states with laws that favor policyholders or make it easier for them to sue insurance companies, the risk of facing costly lawsuits becomes more pronounced. To minimize their exposure to litigation-related losses, insurers may opt to withdraw from markets where these legal dynamics prevail.
Escalating costs of rebuilding in the aftermath of disasters pose a third challenge for insurance companies. While construction costs have moderated, the expenses associated with repairing or replacing damaged homes have increased significantly. Insurance companies often struggle to accurately assess the actual cost of rebuilding, which can lead to underestimations and further financial strain.
In areas with a history of frequent disasters, insurers may face a bleak prospect of having to continuously shoulder exorbitant reconstruction costs. In response, they might opt to cease offering coverage in these regions altogether.
Despite these challenges, homeowners have avenues to enhance their insurability and secure coverage. Mitigation efforts play a pivotal role in reducing risk and making properties more attractive to insurers.
Homeowners can take proactive measures such as reinforcing roofs, installing impact-resistant windows and adopting fire-resistant landscaping. Investing in home upgrades that reduce vulnerability to weather-related perils not only enhances insurability but also bolsters property value and ensures the safety of occupants.
For those facing insurance non-renewals, seeking alternative coverage is essential. Exploring state-sponsored insurance pools, known as "last-resort" or "fair plan" programs, can be a viable option. These programs provide basic coverage to homeowners who cannot secure insurance in the private market due to high-risk factors. While these policies tend to be costlier and offer limited coverage, they provide a safety net for those left without other options.
Additionally, working with independent insurance agents who have access to a broad network of carriers can increase the chances of finding coverage. These agents can assist homeowners in assessing their risks, identifying appropriate coverage options and connecting them with insurers willing to underwrite their policies.
While the intersection of bad weather, the rise of litigation and escalating rebuilding costs has driven some insurance companies to refuse to renew homeowners insurance in certain states, there are steps an affected homeowner can take to mitigate the situation.
Homeowners can take proactive measures to make their homes more insurable and seek alternative coverage through state-sponsored programs or independent insurance agents.
This is a storm cloud that has a silver lining.
Gary Wisenbaker is a Realtor with Century21 Realty in Valdosta and can be reached at (912) 713-2553 or gwisenbaker@C21realtyadvisors.com.
