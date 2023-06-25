What happened
The better way to state the situation, really, is “What didn’t happen.” And what didn’t happen is that the Federal Reserve declined to raise the federal fund rate at its last monthly meeting, keeping the effective fund rate at 5.0 – 5.25%.
What it means
The Federal Reserve, often referred to as “the Fed,” is the central bank of the United States. It plays a crucial role in the country’s monetary policy and aims to promote economic stability, maximize employment and maintain price stability.
The Fed has several tools at its disposal to influence the economy, one of which is setting the target for the federal funds rate.
The federal funds rate is the interest rate at which depository institutions (such as banks) lend reserve balances to each other overnight. It serves as a benchmark for other short-term interest rates in the economy.
By adjusting the federal funds rate, the Fed indirectly influences various borrowing and lending rates throughout the economy, including mortgage interest rates. While the Fed does not set mortgage interest rates, there is a clear and fast pass-through from the federal funds rate to mortgage rates.
For example, one could snag a 2.7% interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage a couple of years ago when the rate was effectively at zero. In the last 12 months, however, now that the Fed funds rate is roughly 5%, that same 30-year fixed rate mortgage has climbed to nearly 7%.
What’s next
While inflation is cooling, the Fed wants it lower and has targeted an acceptable rate at 2%. Though down to 5% from the staggering highs of last year, the Fed may raise the rate in the coming months unless inflation tames itself.
The policy it’s using when it lowers or raises interest rates is referred to as “monetary policy.”
The Fed uses monetary policy to control the money supply and influence interest rates. Lowering the federal funds rate encourages banks to lend more money, including mortgages, which can lead to lower mortgage interest rates.
Conversely, if the Fed raises the federal funds rate to control inflation or curb excessive borrowing, mortgage interest rates may increase.
While the Federal Reserve has influence over short-term interest rates and indirectly affects mortgage rates, long-term mortgage interest rates are primarily determined by factors such as market forces, investor demand for mortgage-backed securities, inflation expectations and overall economic conditions.
The governing economic forces of supply and demand, then, even in the housing market, are still significant.
Wrap up
The lower interest rates induced by the pandemic resulted in higher homes prices even before the ravaging inflation came into play later. Lower interest rates meant, for example, a buyer could afford a more expensive house with a 2.7% rate than with a 6% (a more normal rate) rate.
And that was a good thing given that the supply chain squeezed up prices on new construction which worked to enhance existing home prices.
The last data indicate a cooling of home prices even though inventories are tight. The elevated mortgage rates helped make that happen.
Now that the Fed has paused its advance in the fed rate, those mortgage rates may cool as it was reported recently that rates again drifted down for the second week in a row.
Buyers and sellers need to understand there’s no such thing as a perfect relationship between interest rates and home buying trends. There is an almost perfect relationship, however, between life events and housing demand: marriage, divorce, children, even death.
And, according to Patrick K. Harker, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, “This means that a certain level of housing demand will always be present, regardless of mortgage rates or house prices.”
And Mr. Harker is right: make your housing decisions based on your needs, regardless of the housing and lending industry “noise.”
Afterall, you have a life to live!
Gary Wisenbaker is a Realtor with Century21 Realty Advisors in Valdosta, GA and can be reached at (912) 713-2553 or gwisenbaker@C21realtyadvisors.com
