Late last month the Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments in two cases involving homeowners who had their equity in their homes taken away by their respective states.
Gerald Tyler owned property in a county in Minnesota. When she fell behind in her property taxes of around $2,300. By the time the county finished adding interest and penalties, that amount soared to $15,000. The county seized the property to pay the taxes, sold it and cleared $25,000 more than what was owed and pocketed the difference.
In Nebraska, Kevin Fair ran into a similar problem. The difference is that the county there sells its delinquent taxes portfolio to a private investor. The investor paid off the taxes and when his debt grew from $588 to over $5,000 after interest and penalties and Fair was unable to pay it, the county transferred title to the investor. The investor’s windfall from that taking was around $54,000.
Both taxpayers challenged the taking as unconstitutional and are now at SCOTUS arguing their cases. Taking the full value of their homes, they say, is just wrong.
“Home equity” is that amount of money remaining after paying off any mortgage, or other liens, owing against a property. Generally speaking, the longer you own your home and pay down the mortgage (or other liens) and the value of the house increases your equity increases.
When property taxes are unpaid or underpaid, the county has a statutory right to take that property and sell it to satisfy the taxes owed. This is called a tax sale.
The process involves notifying the owner of the deficiency and if action is taken to correct the problem, then the county can advertise it for a tax sale and sell it at the courthouse steps.
The initial bid amount is the total of the taxes owed plus penalties and interest. Excess funds are available to the landowner should they follow applicable “claim” statutes.
There are redemptive measures in most states where the taxpayer has the right, within a specified period of time, to tender an amount to either the county or the purchaser, and get the property returned to them. Georgia has such provisions.
Christina Martin, who represents Geraldine Tyler and Kevin Fair, writes that the Pacific Legal Foundation, where she is a senior attorney, found that 12 states sanction “equity-theft” and “between 2014 and 2021 governments seized at least 8,950 homes.”
What’s more, the study reveals that Massachusetts alone “took $56 million in equity between August 2013 and July 2014.” Georgia is not among such states.
Keep in mind these windfalls come from homeowners who purchased these homes with an eye toward building their equity only to have it snatched away when they hit some rough times.
SCOTUS announces its decisions on cases it hears at the end of its term, usually late June or early July, so we’ll know more then.
Ms. Martin points out that with a ruling in their favor these homeowners “may soon get justice” and this “home-equity theft” could end abruptly, as well as the practice of outsourcing tax collections to private investors. And this will benefit all homeowners in America.
This isn’t a left/right, conservative/liberal issue: the ACLU, American Taxpayers Association, think tanks all across the political spectrum are all on board.
The effort to protect your Fourteenth and Fifth Amendment property rights never ends.
We must be ever vigilant.
Gary Wisenbaker is a Realtor with Century21 Realty in Valdosta (912) 713-2553 and can be reached at gwisenbaker@C21realtyadvisors.com
