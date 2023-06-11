What happened
The last parent has passed away, the estate has been settled, and you now own another house. You probably don’t need it but you’re torn on what to do about it. After all, it was Mom’s (or Dad’s) house!
What it means
When a person inherits their parents’ home, they generally have several options available to them. The decision on what to do with the inherited home depends on various factors, including financial considerations, personal circumstances and emotional attachment. You would obviously need to include any siblings or other stake holders in making any decisions when making any decision.
Here are the common options and factors to consider:
– You can always keep the house and many do for personal reasons. Emotional attachment, sentimental value or the desire to preserve family history and memories can be influential factors. This is a common option where you grew up in the house and often thought about moving in at the appropriate time.
If you’re just keeping it for the sake of keeping it, it’s important to consider the financial implications of maintaining the property, including property taxes, maintenance costs, insurance and any outstanding mortgage or loans.
– Where market conditions warrant it, there’s always the rental option. Renting can provide a steady stream of income and help cover the costs associated with the home.
This choice may be suitable if the property is located in a desirable rental market and the person is willing to take on the responsibilities of being a landlord or hire a property management company to handle it.
– When you decide to keep the house as a second home or it’s otherwise located in a vacation destination area, renting is a good option as it may still be available to you for the occasional visit. And the VRBO and Airbnb business model opens up a variety of options for you.
– And then there’s selling. Selling the inherited home is a popular choice, especially if the individual does not have a strong emotional attachment or the property does not align with their current lifestyle.
Selling can provide a lump sum of money that can be used for other purposes, such as investing, paying off debts, purchasing a new property or funding other financial goals.
What’s next
The factors to consider in the decision process include financial considerations such as assessing the financial impact of each option. Consider the costs of property maintenance, taxes, insurance and potential rental income.
Compare these expenses with the potential proceeds from selling the property. Evaluate whether you can afford the ongoing expenses and if renting or selling aligns with your financial goals. Look at the current local real estate market to determine if it’s a good time to sell. Factors such as demand, property values and market trends can influence the decision. If the market is favorable for selling, it may be a good opportunity to maximize the value of the property.
Consider your current living situation, financial stability and future plans. Evaluate if owning or managing a rental property aligns with your lifestyle and goals. Additionally, think about the time and effort required to maintain the property or manage tenants if you choose to rent it out.
But an emotional attachment can trump all so evaluate your feelings closely. Sentimental value and emotional attachment to the home may play a significant role in the decision-making process. If the inherited home holds significant memories or has a strong family connection, it might be a reason to keep the property even if it’s not the most financially advantageous option.
Wrap up
Above all, seek professional advice from your lawyer, your accountant, trusted family members and a real estate professional before making any final decision so that you make an informed decision.
Sometimes such a decision is easy, sometimes it’s not: but it has to be made.
Gary Wisenbaker is a REALTOR with Century21 Realty in Valdosta and can be reached at (912) 713-2553 or gwisenbaker@C21realtyadvisors.com.
