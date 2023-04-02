What happened
Seattle based Redfin Corporation, a residential real estate brokerage firm that operates in 95 United States markets as well as Canada, recently reported on its sales for the three months ending Feb. 28.
The data revealed that, of those houses sold, only 13% included any price cut or a sale below the list price. And in about 45% of those sales, sellers gave concessions to buyers to sweeten the deal.
These concessions took many forms including credits to help with closing costs, repairs or mortgage-rate buydowns.
What it means
Remember that during this three-month period reported on by Redfin, mortgage interest rates were bumping up to the 7% range before beginning to settle back down to what is the case today, a six to six-and-a-half or so percentage range. This gave buyers the opportunity to submit offers with concession requests and this is reflected in this report.
As interest rates return to the more historical 6% range, buyers still are a bit more selective in looking for houses. And the willingness of sellers to entice a buyer with concessions means that sellers aren’t necessarily having to “give” on price. As the Redfin report indicates, only 13% cut their price or otherwise sold below list.
With today’s more settled mortgage rates and variations that make a lower rate possible, sellers remain in a comfortable spot that’s not so much at the buyers’ expense since the affordability factor is still with the buyers.
What’s next
Buyers can still enter the market knowing that concessions are expected. Many lenders now have programs allowing the seller to actually “buy down” the buyer’s initial interest rate for the first year, possibly two years, of the buyer’s mortgage.
This allows the buyer to get in the house and consider a refinance at the end of that period should lower rates justify it.
And there’s the adjustable rate mortgage as well. In both instances, buyers will need to make sure that the loan will allow for a refinance without a prepayment penalty, so make sure you understand your lender’s particular program.
Also, sellers can confidently put their homes on the market at a price that will make it worth their while.
Redfin’s report is not an exhaustive reflection of national markets, just an indication of what they’re experiencing, and it’s nothing new, but what it does show is that houses are moving.
Seller concessions are certainly not unique or unusual. Listing agents usually prepare their sellers for the probability of entertaining some give and take. This is mostly in a contribution to closing costs where the seller gives a credit at closing, where allowed by the lender, to be applied to the buyer’s expenses associated with purchasing: attorney fees, certain loan fees, or appraisal fees, to name just a few of the costs that might be offset.
Many builders, for example, rarely discount their list price since the new construction price is what the builder actually has in the project.
What they often do, however, is offer a generous contribution to closing costs. And where a seller of a pre-existing home gets most or all of the list price, the more likely a seller will offer a closing cost concession.
Keep in mind, though, that there’s no set percentage for that figure, it’s completely negotiable between the parties.
The first stage of concession is usually with the closing cost request in the offer and the buyer asking for a due diligence period to allow for a home inspection. That leads to the second stage which comes in after the inspection report comes in.
Should that inspection reveal deficiencies (and they usually have something) that concern the buyer, then buyer may ask that seller make certain repairs.
That can lead to another credit for buyer at closing so buyer can make those repairs or seller can just simply reduce the purchase price. If seller refuses either, then buyer might decide to end the contract.
Wrap up
The “Spring Buying Season” is still here albeit quirky this year given numerous variables, such as the concerns in the banking industry, stubborn inflation, and, due to the combination of those two factors, injects some volatility in the mortgage market. That volatility, however, has generally been in favor of borrowers.
The bottom line is that the real estate market is sound. The “noise” out there to the contrary goes against recent developments including the upswing in sales since the beginning of February and the increase in mortgage loan applications going into March.
Buy a house. Sell a house. Just do it!
Gary Wisenbaker (#garysellsvaldosta) is a Realtor with Century 21 Realty Advisors in Valdosta, GA and can be reached at (912) 713-2553 or gwisenbaker@c21realtyadvisors.com.
