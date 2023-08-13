With the existing home inventory remaining a little tighter than usual, many homebuyers are starting to look at building their next or new house.
Many factors come into play, obviously, when considering doing so and one of the major ones is roof selection.
Residential roofing materials play a crucial role in protecting a house from the elements and enhancing its aesthetic appeal. There are several options available, each with its unique features, advantages and disadvantages.
The four most popular residential roofing materials are tile, slate, metal and architectural asphalt.
Let’s take a look.
Tile roofing is known for its exceptional durability. Made from clay or concrete, tile roofs can withstand harsh weather conditions, including heavy rain, hail and high winds. They are fire-resistant and can last for over 50 years with proper maintenance.
However, the high upfront cost of tile roofing can be a drawback for some homeowners. Additionally, their weight may require reinforcement of the roof structure, adding to the overall expenses.
Slate roofing, made from natural stone, is another highly durable option. With a lifespan of up to 100 years, slate roofs are virtually impervious to fire and offer exceptional resistance to weather-related damages.
The distinctiveness and elegance of slate roofing, which came into vogue in the 19th century, can significantly enhance a house's curb appeal.
Slate roofs, however, are among the most expensive roofing materials available. Moreover, their installation requires skilled professionals, contributing to higher labor costs.
Metal roofing, available in various materials such as aluminum, steel and copper, offers remarkable longevity with competitive pricing. Metal roofs can last for 40-70 years and are lightweight, making them suitable for a wide range of structures.
They are highly resistant to fire, mildew and insects. Metal roofs are relatively easier to install than tile or slate, reducing labor costs.
While metal roofing is more expensive than asphalt shingles, it is more affordable than tile and slate. However, it may produce more noise during heavy rain or hailstorms, which could be a consideration for some homeowners who might now enjoy hearing the summer rain!
Architectural asphalt shingles, also known as laminated or dimensional shingles, are a popular choice due to their versatility and cost-effectiveness. They can mimic the appearance of more expensive materials like wood, slate or tile but at a fraction of the cost. Asphalt shingles are relatively durable, with a lifespan of 20-30 years. While they offer good resistance against moderate weather conditions, they are not as durable as tile, slate or metal.
Asphalt roofs, clearly the leading choice in today’s residential construction industry, are easy to install, reducing labor expenses. They are also widely available, making them a convenient and budget-friendly choice for many homeowners.
The choice, of course, of residential roofing material depends on the homeowner's priorities and budget. Tile and slate roofing provide exceptional durability but come with higher upfront costs.
Metal roofing is a durable and mid-range option in terms of cost. Architectural asphalt shingles offer good value for money but have a shorter lifespan compared to the other three materials.
Homeowners should carefully consider their preferences, budget and long-term goals when selecting the roofing material that best suits their needs and complements the overall design of their house.
Choose wisely!
Gary Wisenbaker is a Realtor with Century21 Realty in Valdosta and can be reached at (912) 713-2553 or gwisenbaker@C21realtyadvisors.com
