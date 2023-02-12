In pre-pandemic 2018, first-time homebuyers commanded a respectable 46% share of the buyers’ real estate market. That number shrank to as low as 37% in 2021, according to a Consumer Housing Trend Report.
This may seem odd given that interest rates in the mid-pandemic years were at historic lows, hovering in the 2-3% range. That these low rates encouraged a spike in home prices is easily seen in the median home prices explosion in the same time frame. Atlanta, for example, experienced a 34% rise in median home pricing, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The first timers hit the headwinds of the existing homeowners who were able to use existing home equity, a resource unavailable to them to make a stronger offer and purchase a home.
But now that interest rates have increased back to a more normal range and existing homeowners not willing to make a jump, the first timers are coming back into the market and currently make up a 45% share of purchasers, according to the CHTR.
Interestingly, these (and other) buyers are somewhat immune to higher home prices. The main question is, “What’s the highest monthly mortgage payment I can afford?”
In other words, buyers are “backing into” the loan and if they might overpay for a house, so be it: It’s all about the payment and the payment is dictated by the interest rate.
Rates have dropped from their November 2022 high of around 7.37% to the current 6.15%, even as low as 5.99%, according to Mortgage Daily News. This drop has brought buyers, and especially the first timers, back into the market.
“Home purchase demand is thawing from the months-long freeze that gripped the housing market,” says Sam Khater, chief economist at housing giant Freddie Mac.
“Potential homebuyers remain sensitive to changes in mortgage rates, but ample demand remains, fueled by first-time homebuyers.”
The easing of these rates even happened as the Federal Reserve continues to inch up short-term interest rates. That is because mortgage interest rates are creatures of supply and demand, individual credit scores, and, to some extent, inflation.
So as the house hunting horizon takes on a more competitive hue, it is important for those entering the fray to make sure their financial credibility is all wrapped up in box with a pretty bow on it.
And this is initially done by getting pre-qualified for a mortgage loan.
This process lets the shopper know how much they can spend on a house and, depending on the loan, what the down payment might be. Getting prequalified is fairly easy since the lender generally takes certain financial info over the phone, runs a credit check and determines what loan might be the best fit.
This determination moves to the pre-approval step once the lender verifies the buyer’s financial status with submitted documentation.
Knowing the price parameters makes the house hunting experience somewhat less stressful and more efficient. No point in looking at a $400,000 house when the initial determination is that the mortgage limit is $350,000.
While anything can happen — and it usually does! — the pros think 2023 is a good year for buyers, and even sellers, to come off the side lines and get in the real estate market. Home prices and interest rates have generally stabilized allowing for better planning for buyers and sellers.
Expect more traffic, then, in the coming months in the purchasing lane as well as the selling lane.
“How’s real estate?”
It’s great … jump in!
Gary Wisenbaker is a Realtor with Century21 Realty in Valdosta (912) 713-2553 and can be reached at gwisenbaker@C21realtyadvisors.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.