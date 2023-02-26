The annual spring thaw is presenting opportunities above and beyond the annual natural phenomenon.
Just as longer days are stirring the red buds and pollen, falling mortgage rates are rejuvenating the real estate market. The market has improved for buyers since houses are remaining on the market a bit longer and bidding wars are not as prevalent as they were in the past two years.
Redfin reports that the nationwide median listing period was extended by as much as 50 days. This, of course, varies considerably from region to region and market to market.
Regardless of geography, however, it still means that the general feeding frenzy that enveloped both buyers and sellers has abated.
But sellers, they report, still have a more favorable edge for the moment but that can evaporate as housing availability continues to expand. That ebb tide is seen as home sale concessions by sellers went from just 31% to over 42% in the past 12 months.
The era of lopsided negotiations is over.
If you’re an owner wanting to sell, it’s a good time since home values have stabilized although they are still seeing growth. And a soft landing in mortgage rates helps support home values. The lower the interest rate, the more a buyer is willing to pay for a house as studies have shown that it’s all about the mortgage payment, not necessarily what one pays for a house.
For buyers, your time is now and analysts see a healthy 2023. Nothing is for certain, of course, and while a recession, mild or otherwise, could cloud things, getting in the housing market now clearly has its advantages.
And taking that first step is crucial in getting in this market and that first step is getting pre-qualified or pre-approved for a loan.
Whether a first-time homebuyer or a veteran of the process, getting this done saves everyone time and effort. This process lets you know (a) if you can get a loan and (b) how much you can borrow which means how much house you can afford.
While some lenders treat “pre-approval” and “pre-qualification” alike, the former is more involved than the latter.
Pre-qualification is a snapshot of your purchasing ability. The lender takes your information verbally, usually over the phone or through a quick online process, does a quick check of your credit score, and gives you an idea of what you can do purchase-wise.
Pre-approval involves a higher scrutiny of your finances and a closer look at your credit report together with examining documentation that supports your income and assets.
As in the pre-qualification process, the lender will issue you a letter letting you know your purchase price limits as well as the kind of mortgage that your income can support.
If you don’t have a lender in mind, you can start with asking your banking/deposit institution about their mortgage programs and they can refer you. Also, most real estate agents have a contact list of mortgage lenders that they deal with or have dealt with and will share that information with you.
Prior to calling any lender about a mortgage loan, you’ll want to get all your documentation together because it will speed up the process. Some of those will include your Social Security number, bank statement, pay stubs, tax returns and verification of employment, as well as all contact information.
Once armed with your letter, you’ll know where and how to look for your house. And you can save yourself a lot of time and effort (and angst) by contacting a real estate agent. They can short circuit your house hunt and make the process smoother and more efficient.
So, jump in this spring and find your house. It’s out there!
Gary Wisenbaker is a Realtor with Century 21 Realty Advisors in Valdosta and can be reached at (912) 713-2553 or gwisenbaker@c21realtyadvisors.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.