VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is the recipient of a $125,000 Community Transformation Grant from the Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
The college will use the grant money to offer Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Make and Take Training for Early Childcare providers, college officials said in a statement.
The training will be offered for the next 18 months and facilitated through the college’s economic development team.
The monthly trainings will be approved for state credit through the Georgia Professional Development System for Early Childhood Educators, so that participants earn professional development credits, college officials said.
Participants at the trainings will work on STEM activities and receive kits with materials, children’s books and directions for doing the activities with children at their own centers.
The second training is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon, Feb. 25, Morris Hall’s Early Childhood Lab on the Valdosta campus.
To learn more about this opportunity contact Alicia Meunier, department assistant for economic development, at (229) 333-3018 or by email at alicia.meunier@wiregrass.edu. To register, visit www.GaPDS.decal.ga.gov. To learn more about the college’s Early Childhood Care and Education program offerings including degree, diploma and certificates, visit Wiregrass.edu.
