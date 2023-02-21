VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is announcing open house dates for the Valdosta campus 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Morris Hall.
“The community is invited to stop by and meet instructors and learn more about the in-demand programs, academics, student life on campus and the application process,” college officials said in a statement. “Those interested in the commercial truck driving program can also find out about the new CDL application process beginning in Fall 2023.”
The college will host Free Application Month in March when people who apply for summer or fall semesters in March will have their application fee waived.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by visiting the link https://wiregrass.secure.force.com/events. For more information, contact Chandler Chancy, recruitment coordinator, at (229) 333-5365.
