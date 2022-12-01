VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements has announced the college’s board of directors us 100% certified.
New members of the board who recently received certification include Lisa Sumner, Berrien County; Phaydra Crews, Lowndes County; Dr. Rodney Green, Lowndes County; Dr. Joi Williams, Cook County; Amanda Ramshead, Cook County; and Matt Seale, Irwin County, college officials said in a statement.
The board recently traveled to Savannah for the 2022 Technical College Directors Association and Technical College Foundation Association Leadership Conference.
“To become TCDA certified, board members must participate in a series of workshops, elective conference sessions and attend a state board meeting,” college officials said.
Other board members include Chair Sue Lane Hughes, Coffee County; Joe Brownlee, Lowndes County; Bradfield Shealy, Brooks County; Ronald Dean, Lanier County; Dr. Mark Sutton, Ben Hill and Wilcox counties; and Alfalene Walker, Coffee County.
The board meetings are noon every third Thursday of the month. The board of directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy.
To learn more about Wiregrass Tech and the programs and opportunities offered, visit www.Wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.