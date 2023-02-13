VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College board of directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy.
The board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the 11-county service area, college officials said in a statement.
State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.
The meeting dates for Fiscal Year 2023 have been set.
They are April 12 at the Coffee campus; May 10 at the Ben Hill-Irwin campus; June 14 at the Valdosta campus. One meeting has already been held, Feb. 8 at the Cook campus.
All board meetings begin at noon.
To learn more about the board of directors or Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is accepting new students for Spring Express; classes begin Feb. 16.
