VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was named among the top in the nation in the 2022 Collegiate Advertising program.
The Collegiate Advertising Awards is an elite program recognizing higher education organizations for excellence in communications, marketing, advertising and promotions of their schools, college representatives said in a statement.
The 2022 CAA program had entries from the United States and Canada representing small community colleges to large colleges and universities.
Submissions were reviewed by a national panel of industry experts on a rubric with the possibility of 100 points total.
Participant entries competed against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.
Wiregrass marketing and public relations team received a silver award for a commercial titled, “Passion to Paycheck,” under the TV/Video Advertising/PSA-Single. The college was one of four colleges in the nation to receive a silver award for the TV/video category.
The commercial featured programs in the industrial and technology area including Mechatronics, Industry 4.0 which combines computer sciences and industrial technologies, and other programs like precision machining, automotive, opticianry, phlebotomy and surgical technology.
Wiregrass graduates Glenn Boswell and T.J. Taylor who own Motion Wave Production, a video production company from Valdosta, produced the 30-second video conveying the message of how others can turn their passion into a successful career at Wiregrass Tech.
“This video was a collaborative effort,” said Lydia Hubert, Wiregrass director of public relation and marketing. “Not only did the video feature Wiregrass students and produced by alumni but the voice-over was added by Wiregrass Media Production Coordinator and Multimedia Specialist John Patten.”
Awards were issued for entries that received top marks from judges placing them in the top 5% of the nation for advertising excellence. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality, and overall appeal.
Representing all areas of communications, media, marketing, advertising and promotions, the 2022 Collegiate Advertising Awards program showcased the nation’s best advertising projects.
“Collegiate Advertising Awards is pleased to recognize the outstanding creative achievements of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College,” college representatives said.
The marketing and public relations team at Wiregrass are Paige Duckworth, graphic design specialist, Steven Sauls, webmaster, and Hubert.
All winners are posted on the Collegiate Advertising Awards website at www.collegiateadawards.com.
