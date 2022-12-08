VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technology College held an award ceremony recognizing outstanding radiologic technology students.
Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements welcomed students, family members and clinical supporters.
The Robert B. Quattlebaum Awards, sponsored by Radiology Associates of Valdosta, were awarded to three seniors to defray the cost of the registry fee, college officials said in a statement.
The Robert B. Quattlebaum award recipients were Meagan Lindsey, Monica McKenize and Amy Thomas. Junior radiologic technology student Ally Deaton received a $250 scholarship.
The Franklin Eldridge Scholastic Award for top grade point average was awarded to McKenna Fletcher. The award is sponsored by South Georgia Radiology Consultants.
Fletcher has already accepted a full-time position at Smith Northview as an X-ray/CT tech and is training in CT while finishing the program, college officials said.
Outstanding student awards were voted on by employees of each clinical setting and were awarded to the best clinical student during the program, college officials said.
Kristina Garcia, Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas; Kaelyn McNeill, Dorminy Medical Center in Fitzgerald; Meagan Lindsey, South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta; Andre Dalianas and Marley Cone, South Georgia Medical Center – Lanier campus in Lakeland; Amy Thomas, South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta; McKenna Fletcher, SGMC – Imaging Center in Valdosta; Andre Dalianas and Monica McKenize, Hughston Sports Clinic in Valdosta; Marley Cone, Smith Northview Campus in Valdosta; Andre Dalianas, Valdosta Orthopedic Associates in Valdosta; and Alyssa Gittins, Southwell – Adel Primary in Adel, received this award.
The radiologic technology Class of 2022 includes Mubeen Blevins from Valdosta, Samara Blunt from Valdosta, Marley Cone from Sparks, Andreas Dalianas from Barnesville, Makensey Dixon from Valdosta, McKenna Fletcher from Moultrie, Kristin Garcia from Okinawa, Japan; Alyssa Gittins from Newark, Illinois; Tambrey King from Valdosta, Meagan Lindsey from Nashville, James McFadden from Adel, Monica McKenzie from Valdosta and 2018 Wiregrass EAGLE Winner, Kaelyn McNeill from Valdosta, Lexis Nugent from Douglas, Dyanna Purvis from Lenox, Casey Taylor from Valdosta, Amy Thomas from Hahira, Betsy Thornton from Valdosta, and Lexi Williams from Nashville.
The radiologic technology program partners with area medical and clinical facilities to prepare graduates for a career as a radiologic technologist. At least 10 students have already accepted job offers, college officials said earlier this month.
Instructors in the radiologic technology program are Jennifer Ray, program coordinator, Terri Trowell, clinical coordinator, Erin Whitesell, clinical instructor, and Glenda Braswell, adjunct instructor.
The program is accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology and accepts new students each fall semester on the Valdosta campus.
People interested in this program can begin taking core classes spring semester. Classes will begin Jan. 9. Anyone interested in taking classes online or learning more about the programs, visit www.wiregrass.edu.
