VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has announced application fees will be waived during the week of June 12-16.
Those interested in applying for fall semester 2023 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money, college representatives said in a statement.
During Free Application Week, the college will host open house events at the Valdosta, Coffee and Ben Hill-Irwin campuses.
Open houses are scheduled for the Valdosta campus Tuesday, June 13, and the Coffee and Ben Hill-Irwin campuses Wednesday, June 14.
"The community is invited to stop by and meet instructors and learn more about the in-demand programs, academics, student life on campus and the application process," college representatives said. "Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by visiting the link https://wiregrass.my.salesforce-sites.com/events."
For more information, contact Chandler Chancy, recruitment coordinator, at (229) 333-5365 or chandler.chancy@wiregrass.edu.
During the Free Application Week applicants can participate in themed days:
Monday, June 12:“Pop in” and learn more about the program with complimentary popcorn.
Tuesday, June 13: Valdosta campus food trucks with Grinnin’ Possum and K&K Kandies 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and open house 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14: Ben Hill-Irwin and Coffee campus food trucks on Ben Hill-Irwin with Nabo’s BBQ and Coffee Campus Super Dawg. Open house on both campuses will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thursday, June 15: Giveaway, enter the drawing to win $50 at the Wiregrass bookstore.
Friday, June 16: Apply online at Wiregrass.edu (campuses are closed).
Wiregrass has been named the 2023 Military Friendly School Gold Award recipient in the Small College category and ranked third in the nation among other colleges. The associate of science program was named number one in the state again according to NursingProcess.org for 2023. This is based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam pass rates.
Applicants interested in applying for fall semester have more than 100 in-demand programs to choose from that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant.
Those who qualify for the grant could qualify for additional monies to help pay tuition, books and fees.
Wiregrass has a job placement rate of 99.4%.
The college’s One-Stop Enrollment and Success Center can answer questions and assist new students with class schedules. To learn more information, visit the college’s website at www.Wiregrass.edu.
