VALDOSTA — New extended testing hours were announced by the Testing Center Department of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for GED testing on all campuses.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will offer extended testing hours for GED testers on all campuses beginning in April:
– Ben Hill-Irwin campus: Second and fourth Monday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
– Coffee campus: first and third Monday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
– Valdosta campus: First and third Monday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
All campuses will offer extended days on alternating Thursdays. To sign up for testing or for more information on extended hours and/or Saturday testing dates, email testing@wiregrass.edu or call (229) 333-2100 and ask for the testing center. The college’s Testing Center adheres to the National College Testing Association Professional Standards and Guidelines and the Georgia College Testing Association.
The testing requirements to enroll in the college have been waived for the summer semester.
To learn about the programs offered visit www.Wiregrass.edu.
