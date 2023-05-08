VALDOSTA —The associate of science in nursing program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been named the number one program in Georgia for 2023, according to NursingProcess.org.
The ranking was based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam pass rates.
“Mainly, we have captured four broad areas, such as academic quality, NCLEX-RN exam performance, affordability and the overall reputation of a school,” according to Nursing Process.org.
The rankings and methodology can be found at https://www.nursingprocess.org/nursing-schools/georgia/.
Georgianne Bauer, R.N., MSN, who was recently named the director of the ASN program, said “The ASN faculty truly care about our students and are continuously striving to improve our program. In September 2022, we passed our ACEN site visit without any deficiencies and we are accredited for the next eight years. We are very proud that this program has a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX-RN exam. Our students can be confident that when they successfully complete the program they are prepared to pass NCLIEX and receive their RN license.”
Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements said, “We are very proud of our ASN program and the recognition this program continues to receive. The college and students are blessed to have such dedicated instructors who invest in our students to make sure they are well-prepared for certification tests and their careers to be caregivers.”
The college has two options for students wishing to earn an ASN degree on the Valdosta campus, college officials said in a statement. The traditional associate of science in nursing program accepts 50 students each spring semester.
The program can be completed in four semesters. The Transitions in Nursing Program, or the Bridge Program, is designed to prepare licensed practical nurses and paramedics to complete the NCLEX-RN exam and work as competent registered nurses, college officials said.
The Bridge Program accepts 30 students each fall semester and takes three semesters to complete.
The college announced earlier this year that the ASN program will expand to the Coffee and Ben Hill-Irwin campuses.
The ASN program will begin on the Coffee campus this fall and will start in fall 2024 on the Ben Hill-Irwin campus, college officials said.
The ASN program is one of the most “competitive admissions programs at the college,” college officials said. The deadline to submit a competitive admission application for the Valdosta campus traditional ASN program is Aug. 1 for spring 2024 entry.
Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.
