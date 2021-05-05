VALDOSTA – DeAnnia Clements has been named interim president of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College effective May 3, temporarily replacing Dr. Tina Anderson, according to the college.
Anderson announced her retirement in April after being college president since 2013.
Greg Dozier, a Technical College System of Georgia commissioner, appointed Clements to the role, according to a statement from the state college system.
“Dr. Anderson has been a tremendous leader for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for the last eight years, and we will truly miss her and her leadership. DeAnnia will continue building on Dr. Anderson’s legacy by focusing on student needs and by developing a skilled workforce for business and industry. DeAnnia brings with her an impressive background at TCSG where she has held many different roles, from instructor to vice president. I know she is the right person for the job,” Dozier said in a statement.
Clements has invested more than 20 years in the Technical College System of Georgia, according to the statement.
She was first an adjunct instructor for South Georgia Technical College in 1999 before moving on to become a computer information systems instructor for East Central Technical College, a school that later became Wiregrass in 2010.
Clements has been a dean of professional services, dean of allied health, associate vice president of academic affairs and vice president of academic affairs at Wiregrass.
She has a bachelor of arts degree in English from Valdosta State University and a master's in computer information systems from Georgia Southwestern State University.
She was given the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Lewis I Brinson Leadership award in 2016 and serves on various community boards, accreditation teams and workforce development efforts in Wiregrass' 11-county service area.
