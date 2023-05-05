VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation South named a business education classroom in honor of Farmers and Merchants Bank of Valdosta.
Farmers and Merchants Bank is a long-time partner of the college, dating back to events like the annual golf tournament in 2011 and 2012, and the Gathering of Eagles Leadership event that was held for 10 years ending in 2016, college officials said in a statement. In 2019, Farmers and Merchants Bank established the Farmers and Merchants Bank Scholarship, supporting students in any program of study with a $2,500 scholarship to be used during the course of five semesters.
“Because of the generosity of the bank, 12 students have been awarded this scholarship,” college officials said.
The college presented a plaque in honor of Farmer and Merchants Bank to Farmers to the Bank City President Ronnie Chancey and Bank CEO Jeff Parrish. “We genuinely appreciate Famers and Merchants Bank’s long-standing commitment to workforce development and our college,”{br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements said. “We are happy to name a classroom in honor of such a strong supporter of the college and foundation.” “Our banks and our customers depend on a well-trained workforce, and we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to the community,” Parrish said. “Farmers and Merchants Bank is happy to support the future workforce in South Georgia with our scholarship at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.”
The bronze plaque was created in the precision machining and manufacturing program coordinated by instructor Darron Lanier. The plaque will be placed at the door of a business education classroom in the Sidney and Sharon Morris Hall on the Valdosta campus.
To learn more about naming opportunities, ways to give, contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass executive director, at (229) 293-2124 or crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.