VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Tech’s Economic Development Department in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority, Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosts a workforce development and advanced manufacturing symposium 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
The event is being held on the Valdosta campus of Wiregrass in Brooks Hall Conference Center, college officials said in a statement.
The keynote speaker is Chris Clark, president and chief executive officer of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. He will provide an overview of long-term economic and demographic trends for Georgia’s workforce.
Attendees will learn about the Georgia Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Technology Corridor coalition.
The statewide initiative "combines artificial intelligence and manufacturing innovations with transformational workforce and outreach, expanding awareness, training and job opportunities to underserved communities and businesses."
There will be guest speakers from the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Technical College System of Georgia who will share about the purpose and possible implementation of the GA-AIM grant, which involves an artificial intelligence incubator for students in K-12 schools and a technical entrepreneurship competition, college officials said.
The cost to attend the symposium is $20, lunch is provided.
To register, call the Wiregrass Economic Development office at (229) 333-2122 or email economicdevelopment@wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.