VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces application fees will be waived during March.
People interested in applying for summer or fall semester can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money, college officials said in a statement.
Summer semester classes begin May 15. The college is offering online programs such as cybersecurity, criminal justice and fire science.
“The fire science online program is taught in partnership with the highly respected fire science program at Albany Technical College through the new eCampus platform,” college officials said.
Other programs accepting new students for summer semester include business management, early childhood care and education, automotive or design media production.
There are more than 100 programs including ones that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Those who qualify for the grant could possibly qualify for additional money that could help pay tuition, books and fees.
Fall semester classes will begin Aug. 15. The college’s One-Stop Enrollment and Success Center can answer questions and assist new students with class schedules.
To learn more information, visit the college’s website at www.Wiregrass.edu.
