VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces a new private student loan option, KHEAA – Advantage Education Loan.
“KHEAA is a not-for-profit state agency that offers fixed-rate, no-fee private education loans with several repayment options from which to choose,” college representatives said in a statement.
The announcement comes just as students are applying for fall semester with classes beginning Aug. 15.
The new financial aid resource will benefit students needing gap funding to help cover their cost of attendance.
To learn more about the option, visit the college’s website at Wiregrass.edu/financial-aid/student-loans.
People seeking to apply for fall semester can save money when they apply during Free Application Week, July 17-21.
“Those who apply during that week their application fee will be waived,” college representatives said.
Wiregrass is now accepting new students for fall semester. Students can enroll in core and/or online courses.
Classes begin Aug. 15. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.
