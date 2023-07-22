VALDOSTA — Seven Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students medaled at the 58th Annual National SkillsUSA Competition in Atlanta.
Students from across the nation competed in 108 different trade, technical and leadership fields, college officials said in a statement. The state contest winners competed in hands-on skills and worked against the clock with each other proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, electrical wiring, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts.
All competitions are designed, run and judged with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, and test competencies are set using industry standards.
Top student winners received gold, silver and bronze medallions. Many received prizes such as tools of their trade or scholarships to further their career and education.
The SkillsUSA Championship is for high school and college-level students who are members of the 360,000-member SkillsUSA organization. Wiregrass had 12 students compete in seven competitions at nationals and seven students medaled in five competitions.
Students who medaled at nationals are listed with their program, SkillsUSA competition and their advisor.
William Brown of Valdosta, mechatronics technology, in mechatronics, advisor Joshua Whittington.
Michael Kelly of Lake Park, engineering technology, in mechatronics, advisor Joshua Whittington.
Tatianna Conger of Quitman, computer programming, video game development, advisor Tim Drexler.
Hunter Wooten of Douglas, networking specialist, in video game development, advisor Tim Drexler.
Tetiana Denysenko of Norman Park, paramedicine, in emergency medical technician, advisor Mark Ponder.
Isaac Nesbitt of Valdosta, paramedicine, in emergency medical technician, advisor Mark Ponder.
Michael Flores of Nashville, barbering, in job skill demo A, advisor Nicole West.
Students who participated at nationals after winning a gold medal at the State SkillsUSA Competition qualifying them to compete at nationals are listed.
Wilmer Calles of Valdosta, design and media production technology, in pin design.
Brandon Howell of Hahira, mechatronics technology, in electrical construction wiring.
William Smith of Lake Park, automated manufacturing technology, in automated manufacturing tech.
Logan Strickland of Adel, precision machining and manufacturing, in automated manufacturing tech.
Eldridge Williams of Homerville, precision machining and manufacturing, in automated manufacturing tech.
Eric Sommers of Douglas, game development, SkillsUSA Chapter president.
Wiregrass competitors earned the Skill Point Certificate, part of the Work Force Ready System. The criterion is developed and endorsed by industry representatives and signifies students who have achieved technical competencies and proficiencies on the national level, college representatives said.
“Being a member of SkillsUSA is a wonderful experience for all involved and a great opportunity for students to build workplace skills as well as hone their technical skills for competition,” said Kelley Wetherington, campus life coordinator. “The students and advisors who attended the SkillsUSA National Championships worked hard to earn a place on our SkillsUSA National Championship Team.
“We have some amazing students who put in the extra hours to prepare to compete against the best of the best in the nation. Not only did our students work hard, so did our instructors, going above and beyond to train our students for their competitions.”
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. It is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, high school students and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skills service occupations, including health occupations. The SkillsUSA program hosts local, state and national competitions for students to showcase their skills learned through hands-on training in the classroom.
The college is seeking sponsors for the 2024 National Championship team.
For more information about SkillsUSA, contact Wetherington, at kelley.wetherington@wiregrass.edu or (229) 333-2100 ext.1237.
