VALDOSTA – In compliance with Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and all other state technical colleges will close to the public March 18-31.
All Wiregrass campuses closed to the public beginning 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, through March 31, college officials said.
Academic classes and adult education classes will resume Monday, March 23, via distance education methods, college officials said.
Essential functions for operating the college during this time will continue in a limited capacity and via tele-work where possible. Updates to this closure will be distributed via the college's emergency response communication plan including phone, text, email, social media and the website.
"We will continue to monitor ongoing developments and respond accordingly," college officials said. "The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is always our primary concern."
Updates can be found at the college’s website www.wiregrass.edu.
