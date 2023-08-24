VALDOSTA — During a recent ceremony, students in the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science in Nursing Bridge program received their nursing pins.
The nurse’s pin is part of the nurse’s uniform and is symbolic of a badge of office and achievement, and a great honor to receive, college representatives said in a statement.
The ASN Bridge graduates participated in the commencement ceremony that was held at the UGA Conference Center in Tifton in July.
Students who received their pins include April Cribb of Valdosta, Shanetlle Davis of Douglas, Buffy Dodson of Douglas, Ismael Estrada of Lake Park, Kristen Fongeallaz of Valdosta, Jenny Griffin of West Green, Brittni Harvey of Nashville, Chasity Hazeltine of Adel, Tamera Jonson of Valdosta, Kayla Manley of Douglas, Regina Mapp of Adel, Artis McRae of Willacoochee, Christa Sirmans of Ray City, Kristen Smith of Hahira, Rose Sysskind of Pinetta, Fla., and Hannah Wilcox of Douglas.
Special awards were given out during the pinning ceremony.
Students receiving awards include Shanetlle Davis and Buffy Dodson, clinical excellence; Hannah Wilcox, leadership award; Regina Mapp, The Nightingale Award, and Brittni Harvey, South Georgia Medical Center Dedication to Nursing Award presented by Shaknequa Pleas, SGMC nurse residency program manager.
The ceremony guest speaker was Sebrina K. Taylor, HSA, FNP-BC, who serves as the health service administrator at LaSalle Correctional Facility in Ocilla.
Wiregrass started the RN program on the Valdosta campus in the spring of 2014 and has had great success, college representatives said.
The RN program at Wiregrass has been named the number one program in the state for 2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019, according to NursingProcess.org.
The college is accepting new students for Fall Express, classes start Sept. 20 for those looking to enroll in core classes. To learn more about programs at Wiregrass, visit Wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.