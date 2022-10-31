VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces application fees will be waived during November.
People interested in applying for spring or summer semester 2023 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money, college officials said in a statement.
Spring semester classes begin Jan. 9. The college is offering online programs like civil engineering, criminal justice and fire science. The fire science online program is taught through the "highly respected fire science program at Albany Technical College. The Valdosta campus is offering an Industry 4.0 program," college officials said. "This is an associate of applied science degree designed for students who wish to prepare for a career as an Industry 4.0 technician/specialist."
“This program is the blending of computer information systems and mechatronics,” said Joshua Whittington, Wiregrass assistant dean and instructor.
Other programs accepting new students for spring semester include opticianry, neuromuscular massage therapist and surgical technology.
There are more than 100 programs including programs that qualify for the HOPE career grant. People who qualify for the grant could possibly qualify for additional monies that could help pay tuition, books and fees.
"The college’s One-Stop Enrollment and Success Center can answer questions and assist new students with class schedules.
For more information, visit the college’s website at www.Wiregrass.edu.
