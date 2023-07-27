VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements announced that the Wiregrass adult education program exceeded the state goal for high school equivalency graduates for Fiscal Year 2023.
The state goal was for 175 and Wiregrass graduated 177 students this past year with their GED or HiSET diplomas, college representatives said in a statement.
The college was one of only 12 colleges in the state to meet this goal.
The Adult Education Department of Wiregrass Tech provides classes at no cost to students, on a flexible schedule and at various locations in reading, math, science, social studies, writing, grammar and life skills, college representatives said.
Wiregrass is an official GED Testing Center and has recently extended normal working hours.
To learn how to enroll in Wiregrass’ free adult education classes, contact (229) 333-2123 or (229) 468-2272 to register. Or visit Wiregrass.edu to learn more and follow the adult education Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Wiregrassadulted.
