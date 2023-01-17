VALDOSTA — Southside Recreation Center presents the Winter Wonderland resource fair.
The event will connect parents to resources and benefits in the community that will help improve and stabilize families, organizers said in a statement.
There will be fun activities for children, including snow activities, while parents are able to indulge in the family/community resource fair, organizers said.
Children will receive free school supplies and other giveaways. All attendees will be served free refreshments.
The resource fair is schedule for noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 604 S. Oak St.
For more information on becoming a vendor or volunteer, contact Rachel Bradley at (229) 630-7252 (cell) or (229) 242-6764 (business).
