VALDOSTA – Crossing guards and parking enforcement officers across Valdosta were honored last week with Marie Wilson named Crossing Guard of the Year.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan presented the Crossing Guard of the Year award to Wilson.
VCS Interim Superintendent Dr. Alvin Hudson presented Wilson with a check for her dedication and service to student safety.
Shelia Mitchell was named Parking Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Manahan presented Mitchell with a card and check for her dedication. Mitchell has served in parking enforcement for more than 20 years.
Manahan said, “You all are amazing. You are the hardest working employees in the City of Valdosta, there is so much burden and responsibility put on you everyday. You take each day with a smile and you make sure that our children are safe. I cannot say thank you enough.”
Manahan recognized two crossing guards for retirement:
– Crossing Guard Diane Lowe for 11 years of service.
– Crossing Guard Patricia “Pat” Nipper for 18 years of service.
Manahan said, “The both of you are truly irreplaceable. We will have some to fill that position but no one like you all. We are going to miss your smiles, your dedication and your commitment to safety of our schools.”
“On behalf of Valdosta City Schools board of education, teachers and students, we want to say thank you for all that you do,” Hudson said. “You all play an important part in our mission everyday, so we consider you to be a part of Valdosta City Schools and we cannot thank you enough for all you do.”
Crossing guards received a “Wildcat Swag Bag” as a token of appreciation.
The breakfast was hosted at Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital cafeteria.
Sabrina Smith, Valdosta City Schools director of safety and security, gave the blessing. District 1 City Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody presented greetings and thanks on behalf of the city.