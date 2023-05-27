Wildcat Celebration: Valdosta High graduates 450 seniors

VALDOSTA — Four-hundred-and-fifty Valdosta High School seniors walked across the stage Friday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Dr. Janice Richardson, principal, said this is the second largest class to graduate from the high school. Recognizing the academic and athletic accolades of the class, including the combined scholarship amount of $1.3 million.
“Your commitment to education and your pursuit of excellence has brought you to this milestone. Congratulations to the remarkable Class of 2023,” she said.
Skylar Partin, VHS graduate, offered the invocation and a moment of remembrance for class of 2023 fallen Wildcats Camari Tim-Wan Brown and DaNedra Marie Sessoms.
Following the performance of the class song “See You Again" by the VHS Chorus, salutatorian Sarah Byram shared the day she moved to Valdosta as an eager eighth-grader.
Byram said, “High school hasn’t always been easy, though. There have been plenty of times we’ve sped out of the parking lot with feet of lead, angry about a hard test or a rough day. We’ve all felt confused and lonely and hurt at times and dreamed of when we could just graduate and never look back. But now that day is here and it’s full of mixed emotions. As we all go our separate ways, I encourage you to cherish the good memories from high school and know that the bad ones didn’t define you. Carry Valdosta High School’s spirit of community, perseverance and pride with you into the future. We have accomplished so much and come so far, and I’m so proud of us, the Class of 2023.”
She reflected on the shared experiences like singing “I’m so glad I go to VHS,” after the Wildcats beating Lowndes High School in the Winnersville Classic; attending school dances and pep rallies.
Riley Diaz, valedictorian, said, “Many questioned my decision to attend a small university in middle Georgia, as I applied to a variety of universities and was accepted into those institutions. Know what is right for you, what fits within your moral compass and what sets right within your soul. This will lead you toward your destined path.
Diaz shared three life lessons: know your front row, know your path and know how to balance.
“As you move into the next chapter in life, pay attention to your inner circle, make decisions that represent your best interest and live life in a manner that allows you to balance all aspects of self. Finally, it has been an honor to be a member of VHS and the VCS family. May we always remain Wildcats at heart. Black and Gold forever. Thank you all, and most importantly, congratulations to the Class of 2023.”
Each of the seniors received their diplomas, Valdosta City Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Alvin Hudson told each of them to move their tassels from right to left.
He announced them as graduates.