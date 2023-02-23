VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park has announced its 2023 concert and special events lineup.
Diamond Rio kicks off the season with a scheduled April 1 concert, park officials said in a statement, adding Wild Adventures Live! is presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan. The Grammy Award-winning group will bring number one hits like “Meet in the Middle” and “Beautiful Mess.”
“The first concert of the Wild Adventures LIVE! series is also our Passholder Appreciation Concert,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “If you are a Wild Adventures passholder, you can get free reserved seats to see Diamond Rio. It’s one of the many perks to being a passholder.”
Lee Brice, who has won multiple CMA and ACM awards and became the second country artist to ever receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque will perform May 13 with No. 1 hits like “Rumor,” “One of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”
Grammy award-winning artist, actor and Atlanta native T.I. also joins the lineup along with Grammy nominee and Billboard award-winning comedian Larry the Cable Guy.
Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting and Del Amitri will take the stage together July 15 as part of The Last Summer on Earth Tour.
Platinum rockers REO Speedwagon, surf rock icons The Beach Boys and rock legends Styx round out the rest of the concert series along with performances by contemporary Christian groups MercyMe, Newsboys, For King + Country and Skillet, park representatives said.
“Our lineup is packed with 14 award-winning gold and platinum artists and bands. We’re so excited to share these incredible shows and an entire season packed with special events with our guests,” Vigue said.
General concert admission is included as a free benefit of a Wild Adventures season pass. Reserved seats for 2023 All-Star Concerts go on sale for Wild Adventures diamond and gold passholders starting 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, park representatives said.
Silver passholders and the general public can purchase reserved concert seats starting Monday, March 6.
Wild Adventures’ 2023 special events begin with the park’s Easter Eggstravaganza April 2, 7 and 8, featuring the largest Easter Egg Hunt in South Georgia and a chance to win two 2023 gold season passes.
"Kids can hunt for thousands of eggs, take a photo with the Easter Bunny and enjoy plenty of festive fun," park representatives said.
“We’ll be hiding over 100,000 candy-filled eggs during the Easter Eggstravaganza, extending park hours and hosting live music during Sweet Summer Nights in June and July, honoring our military during the Celebrate America Festival and exploring fun and unique flavors during Wild Food Weekends,” Vigue said.
Great Pumpkin LumiNights and The Pumpkin Spice Festival will also return in the fall with new festive attractions and pumpkin spice treats. Wild Adventures Christmas will close out the park’s season with new additions, more lights and more holiday fun for families.
Wild Adventures 2023 season begins Saturday, March 18.
For more information about the 2023 Wild Adventures LIVE! and special events lineup or Wild Adventures’ season passes, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures 2023 Concerts & Special Events
March 18: Opening Day
March 24-26: Health care Heroes Weekend (health care workers free)
April 1: Diamond Rio (Passholder Appreciation Concert)
April 1: Splash Island Waterpark opens
April 1, 2, 8: Wild Adventures Easter Eggstravaganza
April 14-16: Teacher Appreciation Weekend (teachers and school staff free)
April 22: Styx
April 29: T.I.
May 6: MercyMe
May 13: Lee Brice
May 14: Mimosas for Moms at Water’s Edge Brews & Bites
May 20: The Beach Boys
May 27-29: Memorial Day Weekend (military free, 50% off with food donation)
June 2 through July: Sweet Summer Nights (Fridays in June and July)
June 10: REO Speedwagon
June 17: Larry the Cable Guy
June 24-July 9: Celebrate America Festival (military free)
July 1: Newsboys
July 4: Celebrate America Festival Fireworks
July 7-9: The Original Harlem Globetrotters
July 15: Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri
July 22: For King + Country
July 29-30: Back to School Splash (teachers free, 50% with school supply donation)
Aug. 5: Skillet
Aug. 12-27: Wild Food Weekends (Saturdays & Sundays)
Sept. 2-4: Labor Day Weekend / Last Chance to Splash (military, first responders, health care, teachers free, 50% off with food donation)
Sept. 22-Oct. 29: Great Pumpkin LumiNights & The Pumpkin Spice Festival
Nov. 24-Dec. 31: Wild Adventures Christmas (select days)
Nov. 25-Dec. 23: Brunch with Santa (select days)
Dec. 31: Family First Night & Fireworks
All performers, dates and special events are subject to change due to circumstances beyond Wild Adventures’ control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.