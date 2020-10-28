VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures may not be hosting its traditional Halloween events but that doesn't mean guests can't see ghosts on Halloween.
On Halloween night, the park will show the 1980s classic “Ghostbusters” as part of its ongoing drive-in movie experience.
“This Halloween will be different than any other, so we’ve been working hard to provide fun ways for families to celebrate,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “Families can come to the park to trick-or-treat at the Pumpkin Spice Festival all day and then close it out with a classic drive-in movie at night.”
Along with the film, guests can enjoy traditional theater snacks and a food truck court with The Shrimp Box, Bojangles, Kona Ice and other vendors.
The sun will be setting earlier so the time for the movie had to be moved up, according to Floyd, who encourages guests to purchase tickets in advance online and arrive early to snag the best viewing spot.
Parking for the event will begin 6:30 p.m and end 7:30 p.m. The movie will start at 7:45 p.m. This is a one night only showing Saturday, Oct. 31.
Tickets are $30 plus tax per vehicle and can be purchased online at wildadventures.com/driveinmovies. Tickets do not include park admission but park admission is not required for the movie.
