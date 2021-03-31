VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park will reopen its doors to eager guests Saturday, April 3, and celebrated all of the new additions coming this season with some special guests this week.
Gov. Brian Kemp was expected to be one of the guests but had to cancel last minute due to COVID-19 exposure. However, he still sent along a virtual message to the park.
“I’m sorry I couldn’t be with you today; I want to apologize for that but I also want to congratulate Wild Adventures on 25 great years of providing great entertainment in Valdosta, Ga., and really serving our state and this region of the country,” Kemp said in his message. “I’m really excited about your new addition to Wild Adventures and know it’s going to be awesome and will remind everyone of your humble beginnings and how much you’ve grown and prospered over the years.”
Liberty Farms Petting Zoo is the new addition unveiled this week; it is dedicated to the origins of Wild Adventures when it was just a small zoo with a few animals run by the Buescher family.
Wild Adventures built a replica silo bearing the name Liberty Farms that serves as the entrance to a newly constructed petting zoo, complete with gift shop and feed store, and leads into a walkable path full of chickens, goats, pigs, bunnies and donkeys. Spanning the walls of the zoo are photos showcasing the history of Wild Adventures.
Kent Buescher bought the land in 1992 and spoke at the event Tuesday, explaining how his humble farm became the tourist spot it is today.
From an overgrown tobacco patch, Buescher began adding farm animals, hosting school field trips and, with a lot of help, slowly added exotic animals and rides.
“People ask me what it was like to run a park like this. I said well, it was kind of like being the mayor of a city except for every day our constituents left, they went home, and the next day a whole new crowd of people moved in,” Buescher said. “But we were blessed. You know, we started very humbly. I remember our first day, we had grand visions and we had a grand 128 people show up and it’s like oh we have a lot of work to do. But the park grew and as we added attractions it continued to grow. We were blessed with attendance that approached one and a half million people.”
Buescher and his family watched through these years as families grew to love having a theme park just outside of Valdosta and the smiles on their faces as they simply enjoyed spending the days together.
“It’s people that make this park,” Buescher said.
Wild Adventures was sold in 2008 to Herschend Family Entertainment with the foundation of family fun remaining solidly in place.
In honor of the foundation laid by the Buescher family, a plaque was unveiled Tuesday outside the new Liberty Farms Petting Zoo.
In part, it reads “25 years after welcoming its first guests, Liberty Farms has returned as an important reminder of our history, which began with families spending time together, having fun, learning more about this incredible world we live in, and creating memories worth repeating. As we look forward to the future of Wild Adventures and plan for its continued success, we are inspired by the past, by this spot, where it all began.”
Jon Vigue, Wild Adventures general manager, added that staying connected to the past while looking toward to the future is important.
After a tough year in 2020, Vigue and his team have big plans for 2021, with the return of live concerts, newly added "dive-in" movies in the water park, an updated tiger exhibit, the return of Pharaoh’s Fury and more additions that have yet to be revealed to the public.
The park also made the decision to extend 2020 season passes through 2021 as a way to create loyalty with guests, Vigue said, and hope to see families return this season.
Wild Adventures Theme Park reopens April 3 and Splash Island is scheduled to reopen April 10.
