VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is set to begin construction on a multi-phased Safari Campground Resort with sites for RV, cabins, “glamping” and amenities on the property.
The Lowndes County Commission approved the theme park’s updated site plan for the development at its most recent meeting and J.D. Dillard, county planner, told commissioners that park officials are aiming for a July 1 groundbreaking.
Per the letter of intent and market study provided by Wild Adventures, the park is expecting the new campground to be a hit with visitors.
“4.4M (people) are considered to be in the Qualified Target market and have qualifying interest in camping, animal experiences and/or are RV owners. Roughly 90% of these households live between 100 and 300 miles away, and include major markets like Atlanta, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa. In general, the Wild Adventures experience as it is today is highly appealing to most demographic segments. The Safari Campground and associated lodging options (with) safari views from cabins and RV sites, and VIP access to the parks, are highly appealing to a majority of the Qualified Target Market,” according to the report. “Glamping,” glamorous camping, is camping with access to the comforts of home.
Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager, elaborated in past interviews that the expansion will provide park goers with a new experience unique to Wild Adventures.
“In 2024, the adventure will get bigger when Wild Adventures provides families with a one-of-a-kind way to sleep under the stars and next to the animals at a brand-new seven-acre campground adjacent to the theme park,” he said.
“The full-facility campground, including a camp store and bathhouse, offers a mixture of RV and tent camping with special amenities like a fishing pond and walking trails, as well as close-up experiences to interact with and learn about some amazing animals.”
Wild Adventures plans to open the Safari Campground Resort in 2024.
For more information about the new campground and other in-coming attractions, visit WildAdventures.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.