VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is kicking off its annual Christmas celebration with more than a million lights, new additions, additional operating days and free admission for first responders, teachers, military personnel and families affected by recent hurricanes.
“As we observe Thanksgiving and begin our Wild Adventures Christmas event, we want to show our gratitude for those who have made it their life’s work to serve our communities,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “We also want to provide a few days of fun for our neighbors who were impacted by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.”
Wild Adventures is offering free admission during the opening weekend of Wild Adventures Christmas, Nov. 25-27, to first responders, teachers and school support staff, active and retired military and up to four immediate family members with proof of employment.
A list of eligible professions and additional details are posted at WildAdventures.com.
Complimentary admission is also being offered Nov. 25-27 to anyone who lives in counties that were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders during Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.
“We look forward to welcoming these families for our biggest Christmas celebration ever. In addition to enjoying our rides and animals, our guests will experience new light displays, new entertainment, Georgia’s Largest Snow Foam Party and more,” Floyd said. “Wild Adventures Christmas is so big that we added later operating hours and added three days to our traditional operating calendar, moving the event up to begin the day after Thanksgiving to ensure our guests have time to experience it all.”
New to Wild Adventures Christmas is the Candy Cane Express, a peppermint-scented train ride through brilliant light displays set to festive holiday tunes. After riding the Candy Cane Express, guests can take a stroll through twinkling displays along the Glimmering Light Trail that meanders through a real Georgia Swamp decorated with Christmas trees, snowflakes and more.
Also new to the event are the woodland creature antics of “A Very Puppet Christmas,” the new “Magic of Christmas Parade” where kids dance and sing along the way to light up a towering five-story animated Christmas tree, the new S’mores Village where guests can make a tasty treat over an open flame and Georgia’s Largest Snow Foam Party where kids can play in a mountain of foam.
“We are also ending each night of Wild Adventures Christmas with free hot chocolate at the new Wanyama Observation Deck,” Floyd said. “Our guests will be able to cap off a magical day with delicious hot chocolate as they enjoy the views at Wanyama which overlooks an open range featuring animals from throughout Asia and Africa.”
On Dec. 23, Wild Adventures will celebrate Santa’s return to the North Pole with “Santa’s Send-Off Fireworks Spectacular.” The event will feature fireworks set to holiday music as Santa returns to his workshop to prepare for Christmas.
Complementing the new additions to Wild Adventures Christmas are several returning events and attractions, including visits and photos with Santa, “The Miracle of Christmas: A Living Nativity,” The Drummer Boys percussion show, “Holly Frostington’s Elf Training Academy” interactive show, Mrs. Claus’s Storytime, cookie decorating and ornament decorating.
Guests can also participate in a Brunch With Santa on select dates through Dec. 23. The event features an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet and an appearance from the Jolly Old Man himself. Space is limited and tickets can be purchased at WildAdventures.com.
“Wild Adventures Christmas is the biggest holiday celebration in our region and we can’t wait to welcome families this year for a bright and festive experience they will never forget,” Floyd said.
Wild Adventures Christmas begins Nov. 25 and continues select days through Dec. 31. Tickets and season passes are available for purchase at WildAdventures.com.
